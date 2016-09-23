Sheriff: Burglary suspect justifies actions with 'everyone breaks into this residence'

A man is behind bars in Mississippi County in connection to a home burglary.

Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says they arrested James Clyde Riley for first degree burglary.

The arrest comes after deputies were called out to a report of a burglary in progress at Ace Properties near Highway 62.

When deputies got there, he was told a white make was seen entering a home that was not his.

Deputies entered the home, found Riley and placed him under arrest without incident.

According to Moore, Riley told investigators everyone breaks into this residence and he thought it was okay.

A warrant was issued and his bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.