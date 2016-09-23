Freebie Friday: events to get out and about in the Heartland

Here are your freebies for Friday, September 23, 2016:

There are plenty of FREE reasons to get out an about this weekend:

The 29th Annual Praise the Lard Barbecue Cook-off is going on in Murphsyboro. You can see pit-masters perfecting their pork, beef and chicken. There will be live FREE music from 4 p.m.-midnight Friday and 2-6pm Saturday. Also on Saturday, you can watch kids show off their grilling skills in the Kids Que competition, and see who comes out on top as winner in the Bloody Mary Contest.



Also free this weekend: Paducah's BBQ on the River. It's free to get in. And while you have to buy your own ribs or pulled pork sandwich, there's FREE music on three different stages Friday evening, and all day Saturday. Dozens of local groups will be on hand selling food and drinks, raising money for local causes and charities.



Friday night is the second-to-last Fourth Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve of the season from 6-9 p.m., a FREE way to enjoy a leisurely stroll through the quaint town. Start your tour at the Welcome Center where you can view two important art collections, as well as pick up a map to the galleries. Refreshments are served at various locations.

To honor National Public Lands day Saturday, September 24th, you can get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather at a national park for FREE. he national parks service is waiving entrance fees all day Saturday. Find a park near you by clicking here.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is the fourth Saturday in September, and there are several FREE events in the Heartland.

Here's another one for kids: IHOP is offering FREE kids meals from 4- 10 p.m. daily through September 25. The company's website says guests who purchase one adult entree, get a free kids meal.

For your sweet tooth: You can download Kroger's Free Friday coupon for one FREE Sour Patch Kids or Swedish Fish Soft & Chewy Candy, any variety (7.2 - 8 oz). Available in most stores. You can download the coupon today only, but it's redeemable until October 9, 2016.

