Leave the jacket, rain gear at home! Your First Alert Forecast is showing a warm and humid Heartland Football Friday.

It is Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday will be hot and humid, much more so than usual for this time of year. The kids won’t need a jacket on the way to school, and by the afternoon we’re looking at temps near 90. As the sun goes down, it’ll be a perfect night for Heartland Football Friday, with no need for a sweatshirt, jacket or rain gear. FIRST ALERT: The weekend will also be hot, but a cold front will move in Sunday night/Monday morning bringing fall-like weather with it.

Making Headlines:

In custody: A man and woman are behind bars after a stabbing in Kennett. Police arrested Robert Easley and Cynthia Lester for first degree assault.

Under investigation: Prosecutors in Tulsa, Oklahoma have charged Officer Betty Shelby with first-degree manslaughter, less than a week after she killed an unarmed black man whose SUV was stopped in the middle of a road. Shleby turned herself in to authorities early Friday morning, where she was booked and released on $50,000 bail.

Protests continue: Protesters massed on Charlotte's streets for a third night Thursday. The protests did not turn violent overnight, instead demonstrators chanted "release the tape" and "we want the tape" while briefly blocking an intersection.

Making a stop: Governor Jay Nixon will be in the Bootheel to talk about early childhood education. Nixon will make an announcement on the Missouri Start Smart program in Senath this morning.

