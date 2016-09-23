BBQ lovers rejoice! Murphysboro praising the lard

There is a pulled pork sandwich waiting for you at the Praise the Lard BBQ Cook Off in Murphysboro, Illinois.

The 29th annual event kicked off on Thursday, September 22 and runs through Saturday, September 24.

Teams square off from around the country to become the Grand Champion with bragging rights and a $25,000 pot.

Winning teams will receive original trophies of one-of-a-kind hand blown glass apples exclusively commissioned for the Murphysboro Barbeque Cook-off by the Douglass School Art Place in Murphysboro.

Schedule of Events

Friday:

Steak cook-off

Grand Champion Buffet

Free live music from 4 p.m. until midnight

Sunday:

BBQ judging all day

Bloody Mary contest

Kids 'que contest

Free live music from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

2016 Murphysboro barbecue cook-off results:

MBN Grand Champion: Boars Night Out

Ribs

5) Phat Chance BBQ

4) Twyford’s BBQ & Catering

3) Party Q

2) Boars Night Out

1) Victory Lane BBQ

Shoulder

5) Phat Chance BBQ

4) Boars Night Out

3) Auto Be Grillin

2) Slapjo Mama Championship BBQ

1) Victory Lane BB@

Hog

5) Slapjo Mama Championship BBQ

4) Sweet Swine O’Mine

3) Steamboat BBQ

2) Victory Lane BBQ

1) Boars Night Out

KCBS Grand Champion: One2bbq

KCBS Reserve Grand Champion: Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ

Chicken

10) Burnt Finger BBQ

9) FBI BBQ

8) Phat Daddy Doug’s BBQ

7) JH Old School

6) One2bbq

5) Iowa’s Smokey D’s BBQ

4) The Chilly Water Smokers

3) Gilly’s BBQ

2) Ulcer Acres

1) Jugs BBQ

Ribs

10) Rural Route BBQ

9) Gilly’s BBQ

8) One2bbq

7) Backdraft Cooking Systems

6) Killer Hogs

5) Swine Life

4) Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ

3) QBONES

2) Boars Night Out

1) Ulcer Acres

Pork

10) The Chilly Water Smokers

9) Swine Life

8) Booty Que

6) Carnies Traveling Meat Circus

5) It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere

4) Sexy Q

3) One2bbq

2) Good Grief

1) QUAU

Brisket

10) Big Jt’s Smokin BBQ

9) One2bbq

8) Gilly’s BBQ

7) Bull Rush BBQ

6) Boars Night Out

5) IQUE

4) Pork Paradise

3) QUAU

2) QBONES

1) Poker Porkers

Apple of Our Eye — Becky Streuter

Townsend Spice Kids’ Que

3rd Place May The Spice Be With You – Parker Tolnai and Natalie Davenport

2nd Place Bar B Cutie – Jayme Lee

1st Place Lil O Dang O – Riley Moore

Brews Brothers Taproom Best Bloody Mary

1) 2 Broke Bartenders – Rene & Lexi

2) FBI – Scott Struense

3) Cures What Ails Ya – Lisa Keller & Richard Blake

Fish Contest – 1st Place: TR’s Up in Smoke

Wings Contest – 1st Place: Party Que

