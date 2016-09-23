BBQ lovers rejoice! Murphysboro praising the lard - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

BBQ lovers rejoice! Murphysboro praising the lard

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

There is a pulled pork sandwich waiting for you at the Praise the Lard BBQ Cook Off in Murphysboro, Illinois.

The 29th annual event kicked off on Thursday, September 22 and runs through Saturday, September 24.

Teams square off from around the country to become the Grand Champion with bragging rights and a $25,000 pot.

Winning teams will receive original trophies of one-of-a-kind hand blown glass apples exclusively commissioned for the Murphysboro Barbeque Cook-off by the Douglass School Art Place in Murphysboro.

Schedule of Events

Friday:

  • Steak cook-off
  • Grand Champion Buffet
  • Free live music from 4 p.m. until midnight

Sunday:

  • BBQ judging all day
  • Bloody Mary contest
  • Kids 'que contest
  • Free live music from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

2016 Murphysboro barbecue cook-off results:

MBN Grand Champion: Boars Night Out 

Ribs 

5) Phat Chance BBQ 
4) Twyford’s BBQ & Catering 
3) Party Q 
2) Boars Night Out 
1) Victory Lane BBQ 

Shoulder 

5) Phat Chance BBQ 
4) Boars Night Out 
3) Auto Be Grillin 
2) Slapjo Mama Championship BBQ 
1) Victory Lane BB@ 

Hog 

5) Slapjo Mama Championship BBQ 
4) Sweet Swine O’Mine 
3) Steamboat BBQ 
2) Victory Lane BBQ 
1) Boars Night Out 

KCBS Grand Champion: One2bbq 

KCBS Reserve Grand Champion: Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ 

Chicken 

10) Burnt Finger BBQ 
9) FBI BBQ 
8) Phat Daddy Doug’s BBQ 
7) JH Old School 
6) One2bbq 
5) Iowa’s Smokey D’s BBQ 
4) The Chilly Water Smokers 
3) Gilly’s BBQ 
2) Ulcer Acres 
1) Jugs BBQ 

Ribs 

10) Rural Route BBQ 
9) Gilly’s BBQ 
8) One2bbq 
7) Backdraft Cooking Systems 
6) Killer Hogs 
5) Swine Life 
4) Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ 
3) QBONES 
2) Boars Night Out 
1) Ulcer Acres 

Pork 

10) The Chilly Water Smokers 
9) Swine Life 
8) Booty Que

6) Carnies Traveling Meat Circus 
5) It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere 
4) Sexy Q 
3) One2bbq 
2) Good Grief 
1) QUAU 

Brisket 

10) Big Jt’s Smokin BBQ 
9) One2bbq 
8) Gilly’s BBQ 
7) Bull Rush BBQ 
6) Boars Night Out 
5) IQUE 
4) Pork Paradise 
3) QUAU 
2) QBONES 
1) Poker Porkers 

Apple of Our Eye — Becky Streuter 

Townsend Spice Kids’ Que 

  • 3rd Place May The Spice Be With You – Parker Tolnai and Natalie Davenport 
  • 2nd Place Bar B Cutie – Jayme Lee 
  • 1st Place Lil O Dang O – Riley Moore 

Brews Brothers Taproom Best Bloody Mary

1) 2 Broke Bartenders – Rene & Lexi 
2) FBI – Scott Struense 
3) Cures What Ails Ya – Lisa Keller & Richard Blake 

Fish Contest – 1st Place: TR’s Up in Smoke 

Wings Contest – 1st Place: Party Que 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly