Man and woman arrested after stabbing in Kennett

A man and woman are behind bars after a stabbing in Kennett.

Police arrested Robert Easley and Cynthia Lester for first degree assault.

Investigators say they went to a home on Beaton Street on Sept. 21, 2016, where they found the victim stabbed in the arm.

Police say the suspects were already gone.

The victim was taken to the Twin Rivers Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

A short time later, according to police, officers found Easley and Cynthia at a traffic stop where they were placed under arrest.

Easley and Lester were booked at the Dunklin County Jail.

