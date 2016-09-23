Columbia, MO clerk warning against incorrect voter registration mailers

The Boone County Clerk is warning voters about a voter mail solicitation that tells voters they are not registered to vote.

Officials say the mailer is sent to deceased voters, underage voters, non-citizens, and in some states, people's pets.

The mail is from the Voter Participation Center, which is a DC-based nonprofit whose goal is to "register and mobilize the rising American electorate."

Some of the issues of the mailer include giving an inaccurate voter registration deadline (Oct. 17 instead of Oct. 12, the correct date) and providing paid postage on the return envelope that is currently not recognized by the Columbia Post Office, among other issues.

Voters who receive the form are encouraged to go to the County Clerk website to verify their voter registration or to call the office at (573) 886-4375.

