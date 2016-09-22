FOUND: Missing 22-year-old Sikeston woman without her medication found safe

Melina Hise was last seen at her rural Sikeston home on Wednesday. (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says that a 22-year-old Sikeston woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe.

According to the sheriff's office, 22-year-old Melina Danielle Hise had been missing from her rural Sikeston home since Wednesday, September 21.

Sheriff Walter would like to thank the citizens for sharing the Facebook post which helped in locating her.

