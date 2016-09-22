CAUGHT! Man accused of setting fire to home found in Centralia, IL

A Jefferson County, Illinois man is in custody after being wanted by police for setting a house on fire with people inside.

According to the sheriff's office, John Brown, 49, poured gasoline inside the home in the 4000 block of E Dix-Irvington Road in Centralia.

He then allegedly set the home on fire.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21.

Jefferson County Dispatch was able to ping Brown's phone in Centralia.

Centralia Police had also received reports of Brown sightings in their area and had been working to locate him.

Sheriff Allen and Chief Deputy Taylor traveled to Centralia and met with police and officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The groups responded to an address in the 300 block of South Lincoln and made contact with Brown. He was taken into custody without incident.

