Missing 13-year-old MO girl possibly spotted in east TN

The search is on for a missing 13-year-old Missouri girl who disappeared more than a week ago.

The Dent County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Harley M. Hopper, after an incident that occurred in Salem, Mo. at 1:08 a.m. on Sept. 22.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Hopper was spotted in Greene County, TN in the area of Lower Paint Creek of the Cherokee National Forest.

The department issued an Endangered Child Alert has in East Tennessee of Wednesday for the missing girl.

Hopper was last seen with Kenneth Dylan Whitehead who is wanted by authorities in Salem, MO for kidnapping of a minor in regards to her abduction.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt with long sleeves and dark pajama pants.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports at one time she was also wearing a blue stripped shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

Hopper stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs about 220 pounds. She has black hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion.

Witnesses tell investigators they saw Hopper leave her home with a backpack, entered the suspect's vehicle, and has not been contacted since.

Whitehead is a white man who is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall. He weighs about 187 pounds, and has brown hair, green eyes.

He also goes by Dylan Whitehead and Kenny Lane.

Whitehead was last seen wearing a light colored Khaki shirt.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he might have ties to the Sullivan, Mo. area or the state of Ohio.

Family tells investigators that Whitehead has a history of violence and possible drug use. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Whitehead is known to carry a knife.

The highway patrol reports the two might be traveling in a white, 2016, GMC, full size pickup with the Arizona license plate AH09306.

The pickup was rented from U-Haul in Iowa.

They were last seen traveling northbound on MO-19 from Gano.

According to the highway patrol, the two might be headed to an unknown location in Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dent County Sheriff's Office at 573-729-3241 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 423-798-1800.

