2 TN men accused of stealing TV from home

Two men are accused of stealing a TV from a home near Latham, Tennessee.

Doyle Cruce, 46, of Martin, Tenn., and Brandon Hill, 32, of Union City, Tenn., were charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000.

Authorities say Cruce is already in jail in Weakley County on a burglary and theft charge.

They say warrants have been drawn for the arrest of Hill.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, investigators with them and from the Martin Police Department and Obion County Sheriff's Department recovered a television reportedly stolen from a home on Concord Road near Latham on September 12.

Investigators say the TV was found at a house between South Fulton and Martin after the people accused of taking it sold it to a man there.

They say the man told them he bought the TV from Cruce and Hill.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.