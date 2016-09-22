Work on Paducah riverfront project makes progress

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday, Oct. 19 for a new Paducah riverfront hotel.

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear presented a check for more than $1.5 million in state funding to support Paducah's Riverfront Redevelopment Project on Monday, Nov. 23.

The riverfront project in Paducah, Kentucky is progressing.

The city posted pictures on Facebook of the progress.

You can see the steps that are still under construction and the park base is nearly complete.

According to Paducah Public Information Officer Pam Spencer, the City of Paducah approved an $8.11 million contract with MAC Construction and Excavating in October 2015 for this phase of the project.

She said a majority of this project is funded through grant money.

This phase includes finishing the top surface of the park which adds about 3 new acres of park space to the riverfront. Grass will be added to it once the dirt work is complete.

It also involves building a revetment, which is the large steps that allow people to "connect with the river," such as fishing from the steps, picnics, etc.

Spencer said there are also a series of pilings, or large black pipes, in the water for the gangway and 340-foot transient dock.

The gangway and dock will be delivered in November.

Once in place, the dock and gangway will be attached to the pilings which will allow the dock/gangway to rise and fall with the Ohio River. Spencer said the river at Paducah can fluctuate more than 30 feet in a given year.

Once the dock/gangway are in place with fuel, power, sewer cleanouts and water, boaters will be able to come to the dock and spend days in Paducah.

According to Spencer, this phase will be completed in 2017. In 2018, additional walkways and a connection to the existing greenway trail will be constructed.

