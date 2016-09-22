Paducah FD awarded $15,000 grant

The Paducah Fire Department was awarded a $15,000 grant for equipment.

The grant will be celebrated at the Firehouse Subs restaurant on Hinkleville Road on Sunday, September 25 at 10:30 a.m. by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Attendees will include firefighters, Firehouse Subs Area Representative Michael Domico and Firehouse Subs Franchisees Amit Nathu, Ajay Patel and Amarpreet Pandher.

As part of the grant, the fire department received self-contained breathing apparatus equipment, which includes six cylinders, 13 hoses and a mobile air cart worth $15,125.

The awarded equipment will be used when air quality is poor, such as during a fire or chemical spill, providing firefighters with the necessary protection and breathable air. It will also allow firefighters to work in confined space without the hindrance of old bulky equipment.

Firehouse Subs created the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2005 to provide funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.