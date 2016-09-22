Martin, TN pair accused of stealing chainsaw, hedge trimmer

A man and woman from Martin, Tennessee are accused of stealing a chainsaw and a hedge trimmer from a garage.

Doyle Cruce, 46, and Lee Ann Cruce, 33, were charged with burglary and theft over $500.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, on Sept. 20 a man living on Parkers Levee Road near Martin reported that someone entered his garage and took a Husqvarna chainsaw and a hedge trimmer.

Investigators later recovered the tools and arrested Doyle and Lee Ann Cruce.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.