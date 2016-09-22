Octoberfest to be held in Hayti, MO on Oct. 22

The Hayti Chamber of Commerce is hosting Octoberfest on Saturday, October 22.

The festival will start at 9 a.m. and run until 2 p.m on the Square in Hayti, Mo.

There will be fun for the whole family.

Here’s what to expect at this year’s Octoberfest:

Bounce Houses

50/50 Drawing

Karaoke

Concessions

Bake Sales

Crafts and Goods

Chili Contest

$5 Chili Mugs

Chili teams, crafters and vendors are still needed.

If you would like to register or if you need more information please call 573-724-0615.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.