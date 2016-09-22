6 arrested in prostitution and drug investigation in McCracken Co.

Six people are now behind bars after an undercover investigation into alleged prostitution and drug activity in McCracken County, Kentucky.

A fifth person was cited for prostitution.

According to Detective Matt Carter with the Sheriff's Department, there were complaints about heroin being used as part of the illegal activity.

Detectives found ads posted under the "escort" section of an online site.

Investigators responded to the ads as part of an undercover operation and several women agreed to meet for various sexual acts in exchange for money.

The first meeting took place on September 8.

Carter said Danette Watson, 35, of Hopkinsville arrived at the meeting spot in Paducah with Jermine Sydnor, 35, of Hopkinsville.

Watson admitted to posting the ad. She told a detective that she was involved in prostitution and that Sydnor benefited from it, according to Carter.

Watson was cited for prostitution.

Sydnor faces charges of promoting prostitution and possession of marijuana.

The second meeting happened on September 19.

Sarah Taber, 23, of Paducah agreed to meet with an undercover detective to perform a sexual act for money.

She was arrested. Carter said Taber was arrested in April of 2016 on a prostitution charge. She pleaded guilty to the charge.

On September 20, Jamie Pritchard, 38, of Old Hickory, Tenn. was driven to a location in Paducah by Edward Godsey, 41, of Ashland City, Tenn.

Pritchard was arrested on a charge of prostitution.

Detectives found heroin in Godsey's vehicle. He admitted to using the drug for the past 5 years, according to Carter.

He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Several other people were contacted throughout the course of the investigation.

On Thursday, September 22, KFVS12 was allowed to ride along with a detective for the McCracken County Sheriff's Office en route to another connected arrest.

"To set up counter surveillance and just kinda watch to see if anyone comes with this individual or just safety reasons for all the officers involved. Just make sure we have enough eyes on the ground," said Det. Sarah Martin with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

"It's a big problem… All this stuff is related to the other crimes we see," said Martin.

On Wednesday, September 28, two other women were arrested in connection to the investigation.

According to Carter, detectives spoke with a woman who went by "Riley" on the phone and thru text messages.

The woman agreed to meet the detectives in Reidland.

Carter said the woman arrived in Reidland with another woman around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives learned the driver, Melanie Jones, had fake registration and no insurance.

A search of the vehicle turned up heroin, heroin paraphernalia, and prescription medications, according to Carter.

Jones and her passenger, Kristy Wingham (aka "Riley), both had track marks on their arms.

Wingham, 28, of Brookport, Ill. faces charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Jones, 39, of Jackson, Tenn. faces charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She also faces traffic charges.

