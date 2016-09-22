SEMO DPS: No 'immediate threat' after sexual assault reported on campus

The interim director of Southeast Missouri State's Department of Public Safety confirmed officers are investigating a sexual assault reported on campus and the student victim received assistance from the university.

According to a press release from the university, DPS received a report on Sunday morning from the university's campus violence prevention program about a sexual assault on campus.

The incident is under investigation and was referred to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

We checked with the prosecuting attorney's office and as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, no charges were filed yet.

There's no word on the relationship between the people involved in the case.

Interim Director of Southeast's DPS, Beth Glaus, stressed there was never any concern about a threat to other students.

“Based on the circumstances of the case, there was never any indication that the campus community was under any immediate threat," Glaus said. "The safety of our students is always a high priority. But in this particular incident, there was nothing that implied at all that the campus community or students were under any threat.”

Glaus said they have identified a person of interest.

She also said there are many avenues a student can take to report and seek services following a sexual assault and this case is an example of that kind of opportunity.

"We were made aware of the incident through the violence prevention advocate on campus, Donna St. Sauver," Glaus explained, which allowed the university to provide immediate assistance to the student at the same time DPS investigated the reported incident.

Early on Sunday, during the course of the investigation, the university said DPS identified and found the person of interest and determined that there was no immediate or continuing danger to the campus community.

According to the university, at no time throughout this investigation did university police assess there was an immediate threat or danger to the student body.

For more information about Southeast's campus violence prevention program, you can click here.

You can click here for more information about the university's student code of conduct.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.