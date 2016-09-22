2 arrested after large fight involving weapons in Calloway County

A late night fight in Dexter, Kentucky ends with two people behind bars and two others in the hospital.

According to Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger, deputies responded to a large fight in progress in the 200 block of Lane Street just before 11:30 p.m.

Steger said most of the people involved were intoxicated.

Lonnie Paschall, 20, of Harrodsburg, Ky. and Colton Ziegler, 23, of Dexter, Ky. were both arrested for alcohol intoxication.

Two others, Misty Thorn, 39, and Eric Thorn, 18, both of Dexter, Ky., were both hurt during the fight.

They were treated and released from a local hospital.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing.

Charges against those involved are pending.

