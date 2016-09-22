Equipment malfunction cuts power to more than 3,600 in Williamson Co.

Ameren Illinois crews fixed an early morning power outage that impacted more than 3,600 customers in Williamson County.

According to Ameren, the power was cut around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday to the areas of Herrin and Freeman Spur.

As of 7:30 a.m. power had been restored.

Ameren says the power outage was caused by an equipment malfunction at a substation.

