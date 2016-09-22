Equipment malfunction cuts power to more than 3,600 in Williamson Co.

Equipment malfunction cuts power to more than 3,600 in Williamso - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Ameren Illinois crews fixed an early morning power outage that impacted more than 3,600 customers in Williamson County.

According to Ameren, the power was cut around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday to the areas of Herrin and Freeman Spur.

As of 7:30 a.m. power had been restored.

Ameren says the power outage was caused by an equipment malfunction at a substation.

