Police identify man injured in pedestrian vs. train crash in Dunklin Co.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
CAMPBELL, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities in Dunklin County are investigating a train versus pedestrian crash that happened early Thursday morning Campbell, MO.

Tony Burke, the Campbell police chief, confirms John Bevill Jr, 39, was hit by a Union Pacific Train.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Morgan Street near RR track.

Bevill suffered leg injuries and was airlifted to a medical facility in Memphis.

Burke says Bevill was alert and conscious when officers got on scene.

Union Pacific is leading the investigation.

