September 23 celebrity birthdays



There might be a birthday cake in the Cardinal Clubhouse today.

That's because one of their players is celebrating his birthday. He's an infielder who has went on a home run binge since the All Star break. The Cardinals acquired him in a trade with the Padres last winter. Jedd Gyorko is 28 today.

He's a rock legend from New Jersey who has released some of the most critically acclaimed albums of all time including Born to Run and Born in the U.S.A. Known simply as The Boss, Bruce Springsteen is 67 today.

He's a Spanish recording artist who became an international superstar. In his career, he's sold more than 100 million records. Julio Iglasias is 73 today.

He's an actor best known for his role as the scheming George Costanza on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld. Jason Alexander is 57 today.

