Pedestrian hit by car and killed in late-night Butler Co. crash

A Williamsville, Missouri man walking on a Butler County road was hit and killed late Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 24-year-old David Bratton was on Route T when he was hit by a car.

Troopers report the crash happened just north of Poplar Bluff around 9 p.m.

Bratton was rushed to a hospital in Poplar Bluff where he later died.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Poplar Bluff, was not hurt.

