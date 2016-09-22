'Armed and dangerous' robbery suspect arrested in Caruthersville

A second robbery suspect, who was considered to be armed and dangerous, is in custody after an incident at a convenience store in Caruthersville late on Wednesday evening.

Police say they arrested Anthony Jackson, 38, on Thursday morning after a tip from a person who saw Jackson walking the streets of Caruthersville.

Officers arrested Jackson on Truman Boulevard.

Jackson was booked at the Pemiscot County Jail on a charge for first degree robbery.

According to police, the arrest comes after officers responded to the Casey's General Store on Truman Boulevard around 9:46 on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

During the investigation, officers arrested another man, a 39-year-old from Steele, Missouri, as a suspect in the robbery.

