It's official: Fall is here! But it won't feel like it today. OPEN APP for full First Alert Forecast.

Another unusually warm afternoon for the first day of fall. There may be some fog as the sun comes up, so be careful on your commute. Highs are expected to reach temps close to 90, and humidity will push the “feels like” temperature into the low 90s. Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll see much of the same. FIRST ALERT: a cold front moving our way will finally bring fall-type weather to the Heartland Monday.

Under investigation: The Caruthersville Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect that officers consider to be armed and dangerous. Investigators are looking for Anthony Jackson, 38, who is wanted for first degree robbery.

State of Emergency: Cleanup is underway after a violent night of protests in Charlotte, North Carolina where a man was shot in the head. Governor Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency at 11 last night and called in the national guard.

Addressing an issue: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will deliver his new, more comprehensive plan for addressing public safety in the nation's third-largest city. The agenda is expected to include more support and mentorship of youth, a key theme he's expected to address in the evening speech at a community college campus.

Fatal crash: A Williamsville man was killed after being hit by a car in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report 24-year-old David Bratton was in the road on Highway T when he was hit by a car.

