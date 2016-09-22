Coulterville man in hospital after driving under the influence and crashing car

A 31-year-old Coulterville, IL man was transferred to a hospital in St. Louis after crashing a car while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Illinois State Police the crash happened on Baldwin Road in Randolph County around 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Police say Jesse Robinson was traveling northbound on Baldwin Road when he crossed over the southbound lane, ran off the road into a culvert.

Robinson was originally taken to Sparta Community Hospital with unknown injuries. He was later transferred to a hospital in St. Louis.

Further investigation showed Robinson was driving under the influence of alcohol and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Robinson also resisted arrest.

Robinson was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

