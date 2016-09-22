Veterans Small Business Roadshow coming to SIUC

Veterans of all branches and eras are welcome to attend a special workshop at Southern Illinois University Carbondale designed to help those who want to start a new business or enhance an existing business.

The Veterans Small Business Roadshow is coming to the Illinois Small Business Development Center, 1740 Innovation Drive in Carbondale, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27.

The event is open to active-duty service personnel, members of the National Guard and the reserves as well as to military families.

Workshop topics include small business ownership, how to finance your business, and how to increase profits at little or no cost.

There is no charge to attend and lunch is provided.

Space is limited.

You must pre-register online.

copyright 2016 KFVS all rights reserved