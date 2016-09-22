Fight the Flu! Vaccines available in Jackson Co., IL

It's the time of year you need to think about getting a flu shot.

They're recommended for everyone over six months of age.

Flu season typically runs from October through May.

It takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the vaccination.

The Jackson County Health Department is now providing flu vaccines on a walk-in basis.

The service is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm Mondays through Thursdays.

Health Department staff will be at the SIU Student Recreation Center on October 13 and 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flu vaccines are free for anyone with Medicare B, Medicaid, State employees, and State retirees.

All standard dose flu vaccine formulations are $35.

High-dose flu vaccination is available for seniors ages 65 years and older. They cost $60 and are covered by Medicare B.

Fees can be paid by cash or check.

To find out more about clinics near you, go online or call 618-684-3143, extension 517.

copyright 2016 KFVS all rights reserved