'Ride for Rescue' to benefit animal shelter in Murphysboro

It's a beautiful time of year for a motorcycle or car ride.

Why not take one that gives back?

Wright-Way, a no-kill animal shelter in Murphysboro, is hosting its first Ride for Rescue on Saturday, October 1.

Riders will take part in six total stops in the southern Illinois area, all while helping save the lives of dogs and cats in the rescue's care.

Event registration will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wright-Way Rescue Admission and Medical Services Campus (8459 Old Highway 13).

The cost is $15 per driver, $5 per passenger.

All motorized and street-legal vehicles are welcome.

During registration, the organization will be offering tours of the rescue, as well as a meet and greet with some of its adoptable adult dogs.

The last bike out will be 12 p.m. and the last bike in will be at 5 p.m.

The first stop is at Midland Inn and the last stop is at the Corner Tavern where drinks can be purchased.

There will be food and a silent auction.

You can make a financial contribution to Wright-Way Rescue here.

