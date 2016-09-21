Motorcycle vs. car crash in Graves Co. sends 1 to hospital

One man was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Wednesday, September 21.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said deputies responded to the 18 mile marker of the southbound lane of the Julian Caroll Purchase Parkway on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash with injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Joann Pharis, 69, of Clinton, Kentucky, was traveling southbound along the parkway in the slow lane. Pharis, in an attempt to make an illegal U-turn, crossed into the path of a 2005 Honda motorcycle driven by Jeffrey Wright, 48, of Wingo, Kentucky. The motorcycle was also traveling southbound, but was in the passing lane.

Wright was airlifted by Air Evac to Tristar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Pharis and her passenger were not injured and did not seek medical treatment on scene.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by Kentucky State Police and Mayfield/Graves County EMS.

