Two Heartland groups join together for International Day of Peace

In the midst of all the social unrest the nation is facing, some people are hoping for unity as they celebrate International Day of Peace.

A small group of people gathered in Carbondale, Illinois on Wednesday, September 21 for a vigil to end war, poverty and climate change.

Their message was big, and that's "Peace for all".

The Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois and Shawnee Green holds the vigil each year, but with the general election approaching, organizers said they feel Americans must start holding our state and federal leaders accountable.

"We have major candidates who are not talking much about peace and we certainly encourage people to ask some questions about these issues of our candidates," Georgeann Hartzog said. "That's the appropriate role of groups like ours, we need to get a discussion going."

Until organizers believe candidates in all parties start discussing peace, they said they will continue holding events focused on unity.

