Naylor R-2 School closed tomorrow

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
NAYLOR, MO (KFVS) -

Naylor R-2 School will be closed tomorrow so that students and staff can attend the Celebration of Life service for Jason Rose.

The service will be held at New Covenant Fellowship at 2 p.m.

