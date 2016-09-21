Jackson soccer senior leadership propels team to fast start

10-1. Not a bad start to the season. For the Jackson Indians boys soccer team, its a trend they want to continue.

"Really, we have a lot of experience on the varsity level," senior center midfield Drew Brown said.

His teammate, fellow senior forward Josh Scholl added "We're pretty much skillful in each position that we play."

The Indians are averaging 6 goals per game, and with the rate they're dismantling the opposition, a third straight Semo Conference title is well within their grasp.

But the skills isn't the only thing that's leading this team. 7 seniors help make up the Jackson Indians varsity squad and these boys have been playing soccer with one another since they were 10 years old.

"Our chemistry really helps us because we've grown up together," senior outside back Hunter Crowden said. "So, we know how everyone plays and their play style and where everybody normally is when we're playing."

However, head coach Zach Walton continues to remind his team not to panic or rush when they do fall behind in games.

"Just telling the kids to be patient, continue to play hard, don't panic, don't become selfish just because you're trying to win the game," Walton said with a grin. "Just continue to work as a team and good things will turn around."

The lone loss Jackson has suffered this season came at the hands of Parkway West, with the Indians dropping that game 4-3. But the team is not daunted by the one loss.

"We kinda lost a little composure in that game," senior center back Colten Weber said. "Just playing really frustrated, but we realized if we want to keep winning, we just gotta go back to the basics and how we were playing at the beginning of the season."

But it's the end of the season that everyone is thinking about, especially districts.

"We came off a devastating loss last year in the finals, in overtime," Crowden said with a grimace. "So, I think our goal this year is to win districts."

The Jackson Indians play next at home on September 29th against Fox for Kick Cancer night.