Good Samaritan donates flag to Paducah Police Department

An anonymous donor raised a new flag at the Paducah Police Department on Monday evening, September 19.

A caller’s report of a reckless driver has led to the arrest of an Indiana man and the recovery of 22 flags stolen from various locations last week.

The American flag flying in front of the Paducah Police Department was stolen on Thursday night. The crime was caught on surveillance camera and the Police are now looking for a suspect.

But that flag still means a lot to the men and women in the station.

"It signifies freedom to me," said Captain Joe Hayes. "It means a lot of folks have fought and died for it, that's really what I see when I see the American flag."

Hayes says one reason he was upset with the flag being stolen was the way he did it.

The man apparently came up to the flag and dropped it all the way down to the ground, crumpling it up. Hayes served as a Marine and has other family members dating back to the Revolutionary War who also served.

Hayes said that they normally have a surplus of flags, but recently ran out and haven't restocked yet. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan came to their aid.

Police say a man drove up on his motorcycle, put a new flag on the pole, and drove off without gaining any recognition. Hayes hopes to replace the flag when the new ones come in.

"We were in between - couldn't run one up at this point and luckily this gentleman came and brought a flag we could use," said Hayes. "We're very appreciative of that."

Police are still searching for the man who took the original flag. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Paducah Police Department.

