Tips for pest prevention ahead of fall season

The start of fall usually means cooler temperatures, but it also means pests outside will be trying to get inside your home.

You’ll likely see spiders, mice and crickets looking for a winter home.

Chris Horrell with Bug Zero said his business focuses on pest prevention this time of year.

"One of the big things we're looking for is things are trying to get inside," he said.

Horrell said there are things you can do right now to help minimize the risk of pests invading your home.

One place to start is to seal up entryways and filling in cracks.

"It only takes a dime size hole for a mouse to get in," Horrell said.

You can also make sure any fall decorations from storage are free of unwanted intruders.

"Before you bring stuff into your home go through them make sure there's nothing you're going to be bringing in," Horrell said.

Storing firewood at least 20 feet away and cleaning up any leftover pet food or water on your porch can cut down on pests, as well.

And if you want to really ensure a nearly bug-free home, you can always call the professionals.

“Ideally you want to get product down before there’s an issue.”

It may seem like a long way before colder weather hits the Heartland, but the bugs know winter is on its way.

"Pest thrive in warm and wet weather and we've had that all year," Horrell said. "It’s kind of last call for things trying to get inside."

