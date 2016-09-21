Paducah to host 22nd 'Barbecue on the River'

The 22nd "Barbecue on the River" event is set to kick off on Thursday, September 22 in Paducah, Kentucky.

The event will run from Thursday through Saturday, September 24. The purpose of the event is raise money for local charity organizations, draw the biggest crowd to historic downtown Paducah and to cook the best barbecue in the country!

More than 30 teams from western Kentucky will compete in the event, and more than 80,000 pounds of pork and chicken will be cooked in hopes of winning the Grand Champion's trophy.

Those who attend can enjoy all of the barbecue, live entertainment, craft boutiques and a tour of Paducah's historic downtown.

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend.

Click here for more information on the event.

