Classes to being in January 2017 at new Perryville technical college

It's official. Perryville is going to have a new technical college with classes starting as early as January 2017.

Ranken Technical College, along with TG Missouri and the Perry County Economic Development Authority, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday morning, September 21 at its future home.

This makes it official that Ranken will be a new college coming to the Perryville area.

The college already has a home as classes will be designed and set up in an existing TG Missouri building at 105 Corporation Lane in Perryville.

Ranken Technical College President Stan Shoun said he expects about 50 people to attend classes here early on but estimates it could reach hundreds later in the 2017 year.

As of now, the building has already started getting ready for the new school. There already has been a sign designed out of wood for the new school, plus signs already on the front doors. The front part of the building has already been repainted as well.

General opening will be in June of 2017 but they plan on starting a couple classes as early as January 2017.

Ranken is a not-for-profit, two and four-year college that has 32 different programs which include an automotive program, electrical, information technology, manufacturing and more.

The building the school is moving into, a portion has an assembly and manufacturing factory in it in which Ranken will utilize for on hands real work training for students in their classes.

"All the curriculums that we're going to set up here will have a work based sequence," Shoun said. "What we want to do is integrate the education piece with the work piece."

Shoun said they are looking to find some industry sponsored classes to start up in January.

Perryville has several industries including TG USA, Gilster-Mary Lee and Robinson Construction.

"The people that will be able to be trained here will be able to walk directly into these companies," Perryville Mayor Ken Baer said. "We do have a shortage of workers here at this point. So we're thinking this will help that quite a bit and we will have more people available to be hired by our industries. And that's significant."

These companies along with others will benefit from Ranken almost immediately by having their employees either train there while working or train first before hiring other employees.

