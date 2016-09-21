JonBenet Ramsey's brother files lawsuit against CBS

The attorney for Burke Ramsey said he will be filing a lawsuit against CBS in response to the recent docuseries "The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey."

In the series, which aired in two parts on Sunday, September 18 and Monday, September 19 on CBS, experts that took part in the original investigation in to JonBenét's murder re-examined the case.

She was killed on December 25, 1996 in her Boulder, Colorado home.

During "The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey," investigators concluded that her older brother, Burke, killed his sister with a flashlight.

He was 9 years old at the time of her death.

They went on to say that their parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, helped cover up the crime.

In a statement, attorney L. Lin Wood said "CBS juxtaposed lies, misrepresentations, distortions and omissions with very few grains of truth to falsely accuse Burke Ramsey of killing his sister, JonBenét, in its docuseries The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey."

Wood went on to say that Burke Ramsey will "seek redress against CBS for its outrageous accusations in a court of law."

"In its desire to match or surpass the ratings and profits achieved by other networks in recent true crime series, CBS juxtaposed lies, misrepresentations, distortions and omissions with very few grains of truth to falsely accuse Burke Ramsey of killing his sister, JonBenét, in its docuseries The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey. In doing so, CBS perpetrated a fraud on its viewers – there was no new investigation by the phony TV “experts.” CBS intentionally avoided and ignored the truth of the mass of evidence that (1) led the Boulder District Attorney and Boulder Police Department to publicly and officially confirm in May of 1999 that Burke Ramsey was not a suspect or even a possible suspect; (2) supported the 2003 finding by Georgia Federal Judge Julie Carnes that "abundant evidence" supported assertions by JonBenét's parents, "that an intruder entered their home at some point during the night of Dec. 25, 1996, and killed their daughter”; and (3) led the Boulder District Attorney to publicly exonerate the Ramsey Family in 2008 based on conclusive DNA evidence. The accusations of the CBS so-called “experts” lack substantial evidentiary support and contradict the factual conclusions reached by legitimate law enforcement authorities and experts familiar with the actual evidence developed in the case. CBS’ false and unprofessional attacks on this young man are disgusting and revolting. No fair-minded person can condone this false and heinous television attack by CBS on a young man for ratings and profits. Burke Ramsey shall seek redress against CBS for its outrageous accusations in a court of law where he successfully acquitted himself over 15 years ago in libel actions filed against the tabloid Star Magazine, the New York Post and Court TV for publishing similar false accusations. CBS shall be held accountable for the damage it has unlawfully inflicted on this young man’s reputation. "

CBS responded with a statement defending the docuseries, "CBS stands by the broadcast and will do so in court."

