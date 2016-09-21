Perryville man accused of attempted kidnapping

A three-month long investigation into four cases of attempted kidnappings and felony harassment leads to the arrest of a Perryville man.

According to the Perryville Police Department, Raymond Bohnert, 25, faces seven felony counts and two misdemeanor charges in connection to the case.

Investigators said juveniles reported that Bohnert approached them and tried to get him into his vehicle.

He allegedly told the kids that he needed their help with a fundraiser.

Bohnert also allegedly asked some of the kids to let him cut their hair.

He faces three counts of attempted kidnapping, three counts of harassment by a person older than 21 years old against a person younger than 17, patronizing prostitution, attempted child kidnapping, and harassment by any communication to frighten, intimidate, cause emotional distress or apprehension of offensive physical contact or reckless frighten a person.

Bohnert is being held on $100,000 cash only bond.

Police say the case is still under investigation. Anyone else who may be a victim or have any information is asked to call police.

