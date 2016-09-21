Paducah woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

A Paducah woman is behind bars after a domestic disturbance late Tuesday night.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Epperson Road just before 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said Robyn Smith, 29, of Paducah and her boyfriend were involved in a verbal fight that turned physical.

Smith allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Smith faces a charge of Assault 1st Domestic Violence.

She is in the McCracken County jail.

