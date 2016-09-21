Register for first Lego League Competition in Paducah, KY

Registration has started for the First Lego League competition that will be held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College December 10.

The registration ends September 30 and only 20 teams will be allowed to enter.

Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Each team will consist of six to 10 kids ages nine to fourteen, with at least one adult coach. Teams can be made up of school groups or organizations, church groups, scouts, friends, etc.

Every year FLL challenges over 240,000 kids in over 80 countries the think like scientists and engineers and helps them get excited about STEM programs while teaching them valuable life skills at the same time. Each year FLL gives a scientific topic that will be the theme of the competition and is designed to help kids work together to solve real-world problems. This year's topic is Animal Allies, which will help participants learn about the furry, feathered, and finned creatures in the wild.

"FLL’s past challenges included such topics as climate, quality of life for the handicapped population, and transportation,“ said Bill Kunnecke, coordinator of WKCTC’s competition. “With this annual competition, students from all around the world are exposed to potential STEM career paths, and we are committed to continuing to provide these opportunities to the students in our region each year.”

Awards will be given out during the competition and two to four teams will move on to the State FLL at Northern Kentucky University on February 4, 2017 where 40 teams will compete at that stage.

The winners of the state competition will move on to compete in the world event in St. Louis in April 2017.

If you do not want to compete but still want to get involved the WKCTC is looking for volunteers to help run the competition. They estimate 50 adults and 80 students are needed on December 10 to help the competition run smoothly. No prior FLL experience is required.

You can click here for all the details about the FLL competition, including more information on building a team, registration and competition cost.

For more information, contact Bill Kunnecke, coordinator of WKCTC’s FLL competition at 270-534-3157 or bill.kunnecke@kctcs.edu.

