September 22 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a nemesis of Harry Potter.

He had the role of Draco Malfoy in the Potter movies. Actor Tom Felton is 29 today.

He best known for his role as Chachi on the ABC sitcoms Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi. Scott Baio is 56 today.

She's a singer who had a monster hit in the 1970's. In fact Billboard Magazine ranks You Light Up My Life as the number one song of that decade. Debby Boone is 60 today.

This singer and her band The Blackhearts had a huge it in the 1980's which became a rock 'n roll anthem. I Love Rock and Roll made Joan Jett a superstar. Today she's a birthday girl with 58 candles on her cake.

He's the current manager of the Cardinals who won four gold gloves while he was the team's catcher before the Yadier Molina era. His career as a player was cut short due to a severe concussion. Mike Matheny is 46 today.

