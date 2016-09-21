Today is the last day of summer, but you wouldn't know it if you stepped outside.

It is Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Another morning of dense, patchy fog could affect your trip to work or school. Expect this afternoon to be much like yesterday with highs near 90, and the heat index feeling like 90-95. This same pattern will likely finish off our week. FIRST ALERT: the weekend looks warm and dry as well.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Major clash: Protests continue this morning following an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in northeast Charlotte Tuesday night. Hours after the deadly shooting, a large crowd had gathered near the scene in protest, sparking clashes with police and tear gas being deployed.

Standing its ground: The head of pharmaceutical company Mylan is expected to defend the cost for life-saving EpiPens during a congressional hearing today. Heather Bresch is expected to say that Mylan doesn't plan to lower prices.

On fire: Samsung says the new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones will be available in U.S. stores starting today. These will replace about 1 million devices that are being recalled because their batteries can catch fire.

Happening today: Interim Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Brad Colwell is expected to deliver his State of the University address today. We are previewing what is expected live on the Breakfast Show.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.