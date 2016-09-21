Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day

National Hunting and Fishing Day is the fourth Saturday in September.

It started in May of 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation to honor sportsmen for their vital role in nature conservation.

Here are some events happening in the Heartland:

At the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center:

Busy Spiders: 9 to 9:45 a.m./10 to 10:45 a.m., ages 0-2

Snappers: Missouri Mammals: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., ages 7-11

Autumn's Bounty - Fall Wild Edibles: 1 to 2:30 p.m., ages 12+

Meet the Artist: 2 to 4 p.m., all ages

Catfishing Basics in the Evening: 6 to 7:30 p.m., ages 7-15 There is few spots left for the Catfishing Basics course.



At the John A. Logan College:

29th year of the southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Day event

200+ vendors

30,000+ visitors

Many events: Open Archery: 9 a.m. Helicopter Rides: 10 a.m. Much more+



