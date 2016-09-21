Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

National Hunting and Fishing Day is the fourth Saturday in September. 

It started in May of 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation to honor sportsmen for their vital role in nature conservation.

Here are some events happening in the Heartland:

At the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center:

  • Busy Spiders: 9 to 9:45 a.m./10 to 10:45 a.m., ages 0-2
  • Snappers: Missouri Mammals: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., ages 7-11
  • Autumn's Bounty - Fall Wild Edibles: 1 to 2:30 p.m., ages 12+
  • Meet the Artist: 2 to 4 p.m., all ages
  • Catfishing Basics in the Evening: 6 to 7:30 p.m., ages 7-15
    • There is few spots left for the Catfishing Basics course.

At the John A. Logan College: 

  • 29th year of the southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Day event
  • 200+ vendors
  • 30,000+ visitors
  • Many events:
    • Open Archery: 9 a.m.
    • Helicopter Rides: 10 a.m.
    • Much more+

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly