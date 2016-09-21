Wainwright drives in 4 as Cards beat Rockies 10-5

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) - Adam Wainwright was shaky on the mound and shined at the plate with a career-high four RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Tuesday night to move into a tie for the top NL wild card.

The free-swinging Wainwright lined a two-run double in the second inning and brought in two more with a bloop single in the fifth. Matt Adams and Jedd Gyorko homered to help the Cardinals pull even with the New York Mets, who lost at home to last-place Atlanta for the second straight night.

Wainwright (12-9) didn't have sharp command, yielding solo homers to Daniel Descalso, Charlie Blackmon and Gerardo Parra. The right-hander gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.