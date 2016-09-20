NOAA reports hottest August on record, continues streak of warm temps

If it's seemed like an unusually warm summer, that's because it has been.

New worldwide data just released shows the temps just keep rising.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports last month was the hottest August on record.

And in the 137 years NOAA has been tracking global temps, the last 16 months in a row have now been record breaking highs.

"Well yeah right now I'd say it's a little unusual," KFVS12 chief meteorologist Grant Dade said.

Dade said the El Nino year played a significant role in the higher than normal temperatures.

"It was a very strong El Nino and that's a significant warming of the Pacific Ocean water."

Looking ahead, it's unlikely the record-breaking streak will cease in the near future.

"As long as the oceans continue to warm we're going to see a slightly warmer global temperature every year," Dade said.

So far, 2016 is set to be hottest year on record, replacing the mark set just one year ago.

