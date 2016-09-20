SIUC's Touch of Nature Center to host variety of activities in October

This October SIUC's Touch of Nature Environmental Center is offering a variety of activities for members of the community.

On Saturday, October 1, there will be a free community paddling event called "Breaking the Surface." This event will take place on Little Grassy Lake. The center will provide all of the essentials for the event including canoes, kayaks, personal floatation devices and paddles. Check in begins at 1 p.m. Open paddling will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

During this time visitors can enjoy interpretive hikes along Rocky Ledges Trail and paddling instructions will be offered to beginners .

Those bringing their own watercraft must have a Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge sticker or day pass. They will be available for purchase at the event.

No pre-registration is required to participate in "Breaking the Surface."

Free shuttle service will be available from the SIU Arena to Touch of Nature at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and the shuttle will make a return trip from Touch of Nature to the arena at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

From Friday, October 7 through the Sunday, October 9, Michael Bush, an expert beekeeper since the 1970's, will host several events on the subject.

October 7 is "An Evening with Michael Bush." Bush will take visitors through the seasons of beekeeping as experienced in his apiary.

The "Michael Bush Full Day Seminar" will take place the next day.

The seminar will feature a discussion of numerous topics from races of bees to queen rearing, from swarm prevention and splits to lazy beekeeping and more.



There will be a Q&A, a booking signing and an author-meet-and greet after the presentation.



The "In the Field with Michael Bush" event will take place on Sunday, October 9.

This will be an outdoor event and, due to the nature of the activity in the bee yard, a limited number of tickets will be available.



There is a variety of admission options for the various segments of the seminar with prices ranging from $15 to $80 depending upon the session and amenities chosen.

Meals will be available for some of the events.

Click here for more information on the event.

Those who wish to stay on-site during the weekend should call (618)-453-1121 to arrange accommodations.

