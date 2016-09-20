Furry 'suspect' eludes police in Anchorage, AK

Still image of the bear from the video. (Source: Anchorage PD/Facebook)

A big, furry "suspect" eluded police in Anchorage, Alaska recently.

The police department posted a dashcam video on Facebook of a black bear making its way through downtown Anchorage.

The video was set to the song, "I Fought the Law" by The Clash.

Police said, fortunately, no one was hurt.

The reminded people to keep as much distance as possible between yourself and wildlife during an encounter like that one.

