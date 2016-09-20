2 people seriously injured after crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the MSHP, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy. 61 in Cape Girardeau Co on Tuesday, September 20.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday just about four miles north of Fruitland.

Justin Conner, 23, and Zachariah A. Geiser, 22, both of Cape Girardeau, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Conner was air lifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Geiser was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

According to the highway patrol, Conner ran off the road, over corrected, and ran off the road again.

The car flipped several times and both Conner and Geiser were thrown from the car.

