Study: Too much internet bad for college students

"I would say definitely 90 to 95 percent of our time is devoted to being on social media, connecting with friends, and school as well," Chrisman said. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Constant clicking, scrolling and googling could be creating problems for college students.

A new study finds the more time you spend in front of a screen, the more it affects your life.

This study from McMaster University found we're more dependent than you might think.

We took the results to Southeast Missouri State University to get their take.

Ashten Chrisman is a freshman here at Southeast, and she's on the internet a lot.

"I would say definitely 90 to 95 percent of our time is devoted to being on social media, connecting with friends, and school as well," Chrisman said.

McMaster University in Ontario monitored around 300 college freshman.

Around 30 of them were found to be addicted to the internet, and 100 had problematic use.

"Is someone addicted to the internet per se or are they addicted to what they can do via the internet," said Jeremy Heider.

He is an associate psychology professor at Southeast.

He said while the study brings some things to light, the information may be misguided.

It found that those considered addicted to the internet dealt with issues like being unable to control their use, problems with their mood, concentration, and ability to plan out their time.

"I think in a lot of situations the anxiety is actually there in the first place," Heider said.

Chrisman doesn't experience these symptoms, but she said distractions happen.

"If I get a text message or a Snapchat or something like that then I am quick to respond to that than take a break from doing my homework."

Both agree that screen time is taking over.

"You don't realize it, but you could be just on Facebook scrolling for five, ten minutes," Chrisman said.

What's important is making sure you have face time as well.

"After all of that stuff the most important thing to our functioning as human beings is the relationships that we have with other people," Heider said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.