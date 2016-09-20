Groundbreaking held for new bourbon industry supplier in KY

A groundbreaking was held on Tuesday, September 20 for a Kentucky mill that will produce barrel staves for the bourbon and whiskey industries.

The $18 million project will create 47 full-time positions and provide Benton and Independent Stave Co. LLC with additional production capacity and flexibility.

"Our state always welcomes new additions to its flourishing bourbon industry, particularly when it's by a group with Independent Stave Company's track record," Gov. Matt Bevin. "Independent Stave Company's growth over the past two years speaks volumes about its ability to thrive in a competitive market."

ISC will build a 50,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art stave mill on a 48-acre property in Marshall County.

Company executives expect to finish the project by July 2017.

The company's Morehead Wood Products mill opened in Rowan County in September 2015.

The Morehead mill supplies, as well as the new Marshall County mill, the company's cooperages in Lebanon, Ky. and Missouri. The new stave mill will increase the number barrels the cooperages craft each year.

The company owns six stave mills in total, including one in northeastern France and five American oak mills. Those include the Morehead facility, two in Missouri, one in Indiana and one in Ohio.

ISC also owns and operates six cooperages. In 1983 it bought the Lebanon, Ky. cooperage, known as Kentucky Cooperage, where it currently employs 400 people.

