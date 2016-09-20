Southeast MO State enrollment 'remains strong' with increase in freshman class

Southeast Missouri State University said its 2016 fall enrollment remains strong with a 9.1 percent increase in the freshman class.

In addition, university leaders say first-time degree seeking freshman retention increased to 74 percent.

According to the fourth-week census report, the total headcount now stands at 11,978 compared to 11,987 last year. The starting freshman enrollment is 1,858 and has exceeded the enrollment in 2015 of 1,703.

The total graduate student headcount stands at 1,285 on Tuesday, September 20.

"We look forward to engaging the new class of students, breaking down barriers to persistence and helping them reach their goal of earning a college degree," said Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions.

Fall 2016 semester classes begin Aug. 22 at Southeast.

Southeast is now accepting applications for the fall 2017 semester and students are encouraged to apply in November to meet the Dec. 1 deadline for early scholarship consideration and on-campus housing.

You can click here to apply online. You can contact the Office of Admissions at 573-651-2590 or admissions@semo.edu.

